RINDGE — As September’s primary voting day approaches, Rindge voting officials are discussing how to accommodate absentee ballot voters — a process expected to be used by more voters this year due to concessions made by the state.
To vote absentee, voters must attest to their reason for doing so on their application. Concerns regarding the COVID-19 coronavirus is one of the reasons voters can cite to obtain an absentee ballot, at least for this election cycle. The bill allows residents to vote absentee if they or a family member has contracted the virus, or if they fear catching or spreading it by attending the election in person.
The issue has resulted in several bills being put forth to the legislature this year around voter registration and absentee ballot voting, including a bill vetoed by Governor Chris Sununu on July 10, which would have made no-excuse absentee voting permanent, as well as created an online voter registration system.
Other bills which have yet to be signed or vetoed by the governor include HB 1266, which temporarily modifies the absentee voter registration and application process, in response to COVID-19.
Even more pressing for officials is waiting on guidance from the state on how to run election day, including registering voters beforehand and voting for the state primary on Sept. 8, and the national election on Nov. 3.
Rindge voting officials, including member of the Supervisors of the Checklist, the town moderator, town clerk and Selectwoman Roberta Oeser met on Tuesday via teleconference to discuss how to approach this year’s election cycle, including how to safely set up a day for voters to apply for and receive absentee ballots.
While the N.H. Secretary of State’s Office has provided guidance around the new rules for registering for an absentee ballot, there have not been any official guidelines put out regarding safety measures such as whether masks or face guards should be required, or other safety measures, though that guidance is expected at some point this month.
“People are going to have questions, and I don’t think we have the answers,” Moderator Charlie Eicher said.
Oeser said there are some issues voters will have to regulate themselves on. She said she didn’t believe the Select Board had the authority to require voters to wear a mask or other protective devices, only recommend it.
“Too many people think it’s an overreach,” Oeser said.
Officials discussed whether there was opportunity for using separate spaces within the voting venue, such as the gymnasium and cafeteria. Oeser said the main obstacle to that may be obtaining volunteers to assist with running the voting day. She said this year is likely to be difficult to gather enough volunteers to run a single location, much less multiple.
The committee also discussed setting a date in August to provide a time for residents to pick up absentee ballots, and to fill them out and submit them to the town clerk if desired, but did not set a firm date. The committee discussed doing another absentee ballot application day at Franklin Pierce University prior to the November election.
The Supervisors of the Checklist are scheduled to meet next to continue discussions on July 28 at 10 a.m. via Zoom. Sign in instructions are available on the town’s website. Information about absentee ballot application days will be posted to the town website and Facebook page as they become available.