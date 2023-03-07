RINDGE — Residents will vote on a variety of articles on March 14 during Rindge’s annual elections and town meeting.
A look at what’s on the warrant:
Budget proposal: $4,948,770, up $250,421, or 5.3 percent, from the $4,698,349 budget voters approved last year. If voters approve all warrant articles, the tax rate would increase an estimated 38 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, according to Town Administrator Lori Rautiola.
Other warrant articles:
Voters will be asked to consider raising $55,011 for the fourth of five payments on a fire rescue truck approved in 2019.
Voters will also consider raising $25,000 for a recreation facilities reserve fund and setting up a bridge maintenance reserve fund to include $107,697 in state funds.
Contested race: Incumbent Marcia Breckenridge, Jamie Mahnken and Ross Thermos are running for two three-year seats on the zoning board of adjustment.
Election: March 14, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Rindge Memorial School. Since Rindge follows an official-ballot town-meeting format, voters will consider the entire warrant at the polls.What do you think are some of the biggest topics to be voted on in March in your town or school district? Just fill out our short community input form athttps://bit.ly/40U1CPy
