A Rindge man was sentenced last week to a year in jail after pleading guilty to charges that he defrauded Massachusetts’ Medicaid program.
In a Nov. 4 news release, the Massachusetts Office of the Attorney General said Michael Davini, 59, and his Massachusetts-based company, Rite Way LLC, billed MassHealth for millions in nonexistent transportation services from 2011 to 2015. Some of the fraudulent claims used the names of people who had died, the news release said.
Rite Way also provided wheelchair van transportation to people who didn’t need it, and paid kickbacks to recruit other entities to use its services, according to the release.
Davini pleaded guilty Oct. 24 in Worcester County Superior Court to two counts of larceny over $250, two counts of Medicaid false claims and one count of kickbacks, according to the attorney general’s office. He was sentenced Nov. 4.
After his release from jail, Davini will serve five years of probation. He was also ordered to pay about $4.2 million in restitution, according to the news release.
Rite Way LLC also pleaded guilty to two counts of Medicaid false claims.