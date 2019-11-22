A Rindge man arrested in June amid a heavy police presence outside his home pleaded guilty Tuesday to a criminal threatening charge.
Joshua H. Whitcomb, 40, was sentenced to six months in jail, deferred for one year. A deferred sentence means a judge can later decide whether to impose the sentence.
After Whitcomb’s ex reported on June 25 that he had threatened her with a shotgun, police attempted to reach him multiple times over the phone before going to his Birch Drive home the following morning to arrest him, according to police affidavits filed in court. Whitcomb did not exit the house for about four hours despite efforts to call him and speak to him via a police cruiser’s public address system, the affidavits say.
He eventually surrendered peacefully to officers.
The incident triggered a heavy police response and led to a portion of Birch Drive being closed for hours.
On Tuesday in Cheshire County Superior Court in Keene, Whitcomb pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of criminal threatening, according to court records. Prosecutors dropped a felony charge of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and two misdemeanor charges of domestic violence. The charges all related to his alleged threatening actions toward his ex the night of June 25; he did not face charges related to his alleged failure to respond to police the following day.
Judge David W. Ruoff ordered him to stay in a sober living program and possess no firearms until completing treatment. The affidavits indicated Whitcomb was heavily intoxicated the night of the incident.