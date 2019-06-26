RINDGE — Officers from several agencies surrounded a house on Birch Drive for hours Wednesday, as the homeowner they were there to arrest did not respond to officers' attempts to contact him, according to Rindge police.
Rindge police Sgt. Rachel Malymawski said that the attempts were made through the man's cell phone and the PA system on a police cruiser.
Eventually, after a N.H. State Police SWAT team arrived and began hailing him from an armored car, the homeowner, Joshua Whitcomb, 39, exited and was arrested without incident, Rindge police said in a news release Wednesday evening.
Whitcomb was arrested on a warrant charging him with criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, a felony; and domestic violence assault, a misdemeanor, according to the release.
He is being held at the Cheshire County jail pending arraignment.
According to the news release, officers from Jaffrey, Rindge and State Police surrounded the home at around 11:30 a.m. and made repeated attempts to contact Whitcomb, who did not respond.
Rindge police said in a Facebook post around 4 p.m. that they had someone in custody.
Rindge officers and members of a multi-agency regional response team stayed on scene as police obtained a search warrant for the residence, according to the release, and then Rindge police and N.H. Fish and Game took over the scene.
Police left and reopened the road a little before 6 p.m., the release said.
While at least one ambulance was on the scene, no one was injured, according to police.