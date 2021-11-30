RINDGE — Several town signs and roads have been spray-painted with offensive graffiti, according to a post on the Rindge Police Department’s Facebook page.
Rindge Police Chief Rachel Malynowski said in an email the graffiti was primarily on the northeast side of town, and "consisted of phallic symbols and a large racial slur."
This is the second time this year police have been made aware of graffiti in town, she noted.
Police are actively investigating each incident, and anyone with information is asked to call the department at 899-5009.
This article has been updated with new information from the Rindge police chief.