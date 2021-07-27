RINDGE — After dismissing concerns from dozens of community members over a perceived conflict of interest by the town’s planning director, the planning board appears to be on track to make a decision about a proposed housing development at its Aug. 3 meeting.
In the meantime, the path forward for residents who signed a petition for the planning director’s resignation is unclear.
The development, proposed by brothers Rodney and Shawn Seppala, who run the Rindge interior design company Triumph Interiors, calls for 20 single-family homes to be built over five years near Route 119. At a June 1 planning board meeting, people voiced concerns about how the development might harm nearby wetlands or eliminate food sources for wildlife. A couple of residents at the meeting also raised concerns that Planning Director Kirk Stenersen has a conflict of interest in this matter since his engineering firm, Higher Design, is helping plan the development.
As planning director, Stenersen reviews applications presented to the board. But because he is representing Kings Way LLC, the Seppalas’ development firm, planning board members have said he’s not advising them on this project.
Nearly 70 residents signed a petition calling for Stenersen to step down from the role altogether.
Judy Unger-Clark, a retired teacher who has lived in Rindge since 1979, spearheaded the effort. She said she started the petition to express her concerns in a way that would be bigger than her own voice.
Unger-Clark presented the petition to the planning board and selectboard July 6 and 7, respectively, but said neither board decided to act on it.
“I myself feel it is unethical for [Stenersen] to be doing what he is doing,” she said in a recent interview. “I feel that this is affecting our town.” She added that she is worried about how this situation might affect the public’s trust in town officials.
Stenersen previously declined a Sentinel reporter’s request for comment.
“We’ve discussed it many times,” said Jonah Ketola, chairman of the planning board. “We feel confident in him as planning director.”
Selectboard member Robert Hamilton said it’s not the selectboard’s place to get involved with the planning board’s affairs.
Stenersen has recused himself “numerous” times before in similar situations, Ketola said. He added that having a planning director with a career in civil engineering is a major asset as Stenersen is familiar with the town’s rules and regulations. At the board’s June 1 meeting, member Katelyn Smith said Stenersen works for the town “at a severely reduced rate,” and added that the town is lucky to have him.
Unger-Clark said she’s still looking into her options but was told the only feasible one would be to file a lawsuit, which she’s not interested in doing.
“That’s not how the town should operate. You have a conflict; you find the resolution,” she said. “I would like to be able to sit down and come to a calm resolution.”
Regardless, she believes people are beginning to look more closely at what the planning board approves.
Unger-Clark also noted that a company Ketola owns, John 3:16 LLC, sold property — a parcel that abuts the lot where the 20 homes would be built — to Kings Way last year. The transaction happened a month after Kings Way purchased the 95 acres for the development, according to property records.
“It implies a second level of dishonesty,” Unger-Clark said of the sale. Ketola said the transaction was unrelated to the proposed housing development.
The board plans to make a decision about the housing development at its Aug. 3 meeting, after members and the conservation commission have reviewed a wildlife study of the area, Ketola said.