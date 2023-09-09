RINDGE — A scaled-down, 14-lot Planned Unit Residential Development, or PURD, off Middle Winchendon Road received planning board approval on Tuesday.
Developer Tim Halliday had previously been before the board with a plan for the property that included 17 lots. After research into wetlands on the property, which were more extensive than originally thought, Halliday withdrew the application and resubmitted it with the 14-lot configuration.
By town regulation, PURDs “are intended to reflect the goals of the master plan, to encourage flexibility in the design and development of land, to promote the most efficient use of land, preserve natural features and open space and provide opportunities for a diverse mix of housing unit types that can accommodate the changing demographics of Rindge.”
At least 25 percent of the acreage must be common land, with 50 percent of that as open space. Common land is restricted to recreational uses such as parks, swimming pools, tennis courts, playgrounds, play fields, nature trails and agriculture uses, along with land designated as open space.
The revised plans the board reviewed Tuesday included updates they had requested during the previous meeting, including widening the turn radius on the cul-de-sac at the end of the road, creating a pull-off area about halfway up the road and location of snow storage.
The discussion Tuesday revolved around two main points, as the board considered conditions for approval. The first was whether to require the developer to upgrade Knight’s Lane as part of approval. The subdivision has a single main entrance from Middle Winchendon Road, but the planned roadway is expected to stretch through the property, almost to Knight’s Lane.
Halliday clarified that while it appears Knight’s Lane is accessible from the subdivision, the paved roadway will end prior to connecting to the road, though when asked, he did not discount trucks accessing the property from Knight’s Lane during the construction period. He said that would be up to the company hired to develop the road, but noted that Knight’s Lane is a Class VI town road, which means it is unmaintained, but traffic is still allowed on it.
Planning board Chair Roberta Oeser said the issue was moot, as the town has already made upgrading Knight’s Lane a condition of another subdivision, one which only has access from Knight’s Lane. Oeser said under state law, the town has the authority to require upgrades to roads outside the subdivision, but she interpreted the statute to mean that the town can not make the same requirement of multiple developers.
The board also discussed limiting the use of the property to only residential developments. While the majority of the property is in the residential-agricultural district, a portion is in the business and light industry district. Halliday has received exceptions from the zoning board both to have residential uses on the business district portion of the property, and also, more specifically, a PURD.
The board agreed to make it a condition of the approval that only residential-agricultural district uses be allowed on the lots, by deed restriction.
Other conditions include a phased development plan, where four units may be built per year in the first and second year, and three units may be built per year in the subsequent two years. Occupancy permits can only be issued after substantial construction of the road is complete.
The board agreed to approve the site plans in a unanimous 7-0 vote.
