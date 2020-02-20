When Rindge residents turn out to the town-meeting polls on March 10, Patricia Martin hopes they’ll get behind her petitioned warrant article, which asks the town to voice its support for a carbon fee.
In an effort to educate her fellow residents ahead of next month’s vote, Martin has organized a pair of informational presentations about carbon pricing, set to be held over the next few weeks. Attendees will see statistics while hearing from people who have studied the subject, she said.
Martin, a member of the Citizens Climate Lobby, explained that she’s in favor of a “carbon cash back” version of carbon pricing, which would pass the money collected from fees levied against carbon producers to every person within the jurisdiction of the legislation.
“[The Citizens Climate Lobby is] presenting a form of carbon fee that is considered revenue neutral,” Martin said. “Carbon producers, they would pay a fee on how many tons of carbon they produce … all that money goes into a pool and gets refunded in equal shares to every citizen over the age of 18. The idea is that, even though fuels will become more expensive, [fuel companies] won’t pass on that cost immediately. Even if they do, people will be receiving the dividend that will help offset the cost.”
The first of the two meetings, scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Rindge Recreation Department building at 283 Wellington Road, will feature Zlanpea Wehyee, of Franklin Pierce University, who will present on how carbon cash-back programs work. Also scheduled to speak is Joel Huberman, a volunteer with the Citizens Climate Lobby, who will present data on the current status of climate-change issues.
The second meeting is slated for March 7 at the same time and location, although Martin was unable to confirm who would be speaking at that event.
Martin said 46 countries have already adopted carbon fees, while 40 more are considering similar measures this year.
She said neighboring states, including Massachusetts and Vermont, are also considering implementing some sort of fee on carbon production, which would incentivize New Hampshire to adopt similar legislation.
“When you don’t have a carbon fee … there would be an impact,” she said. “When we try to sell into another state, they put a tariff on what we sell.”
Former state Rep. Marge Shepardson of Marlborough said 75 towns are working to add carbon-pricing articles to their town-meeting warrants this year, with 36 communities having already submitted enough signatures to do so. Chesterfield, Rindge and Alstead are among the towns in Cheshire County to have a carbon pricing-related article on their warrants.
Martin said articles that are approved during town meetings will result in a letter being sent to the N.H. Legislature voicing support for implementing a carbon fee and urging state and federal officials to support it as well.
In a Jan. 28 letter to the editor submitted to The Sentinel, Shepardson lauded U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., for her support of HR-763, also known as the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. Kuster added her support to the bill as a co-sponsor on Jan. 27, making her the 76th of 79 lawmakers to do so.
Shepardson described carbon pricing as the “best single tool we can add to things we’re already doing to reduce carbon emissions as quickly as it needs to happen to stop the effects of climate change.”
She also supports the “carbon cash back” version of carbon pricing, which she said would protect lower- and middle-class families from the fuel-cost increase that is expected eventually to be passed down to consumers from carbon producers, with the dividend making up for added costs.
She said HR-763 would follow this model if enacted.
The idea of implementing a carbon fee has not been without opposition. A number of conservative lawmakers have questioned the impact on the cost of fuel and the extent to which the fee would be effective in combating climate change.
Gov. Chris Sununu said as much in December when he announced that New Hampshire would not be participating in the Transportation and Climate Initiative. The initiative’s website describes the program as “a collaboration of 12 Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states and the District of Columbia that seeks to improve transportation, develop the clean energy economy and reduce carbon emissions from the transportation sector.”
“I will not force Granite Staters to pay more for their gas just to subsidize other [states’] crumbling infrastructure,” Sununu said in a news release. “New Hampshire is already taking substantial steps to curb our carbon emissions, and this initiative, if enacted, would institute a new gas tax by up to 17 cents per gallon while only achieving minimal results.”
But Shepardson said there’s support for HR-763 among many conservatives, as well as some 3,500 economists. She called it “a market solution” that wouldn’t harm the economy, while protecting families of lower income.
“We need to do something; this is not just because we feel like taxing people,” Shepardson said. “We need to do something to solve the climate crisis or at least deal with it as best we can.”