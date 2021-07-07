RINDGE — The planning board has delayed its decision on a proposal to build 20 single-family homes near Route 119 until board members can review a wildlife-impact study of the site. It marks the second time the board has tabled that project in as many months.
After a hearing Tuesday night that grew testy at times over some residents’ concerns with the proposed development, the planning board voted unanimously to postpone a ruling until its Aug. 3 meeting.
That may also provide time for a town-hired wetlands expert to assess the Route 119 site, as Rindge’s conservation commission had requested last month. Planning board members said the third-party study, however, is not required for their final decision on the project.
The board had already tabled a subdivision plan for the 95-acre development at its June 1 meeting, when members asked for a wildlife assessment and an inquiry into possible soil contamination, while also waiting for a site walk held later that month.
The homes would be built over five years on vacant land — previously used for logging — behind Carol’s Ice Cream, with access via a cul-de-sac from the state highway, Kirk Stenersen of the Rindge engineering firm Higher Design said last month. Most of the lots would measure between two and four acres, though three of them, including a pair on Rugg Pond, at the north end of the site, would exceed 14 acres.
Stenersen, who also serves as the town’s planning director, told the planning board last month that landowners Shawn and Rodney Seppala, who run the Rindge interior design company Triumph Interiors, would live at the two houses on the pond. The brothers “aren’t really developers,” Stenersen said, but want to move from their current homes to larger properties.
They acquired the Route 119 property in June 2020 for $260,000, according to property records.
Stenersen told the planning board Tuesday that a 60-page wildlife-impact study submitted by the Seppalas didn’t identify any ecological issues with the area near Rugg Pond. Board members Holly Koski and Kim McCummings said they hadn’t been able to review the study before the meeting, however, and both suggested tabling the proposal until next month.
“I think there’s some value to be able to take a look at that and come back and be able to contribute to the conversation,” McCummings said. “I don’t have enough concrete information to do a decision right now.”
Delaying its decision until next month gives the planning board a “grace period” to read the wildlife-impact report, Chairman Jonah Ketola said.
Also on Tuesday, Stenersen said state officials monitoring the Route 119 site, which is near a defunct gas station, have found low levels of soil contamination and are testing wells in the area to make sure it doesn’t affect groundwater. Ketola added, though, that the contamination isn’t significant enough to trigger public-health regulations and that in some cases, the state can offer resources and equipment to help decontaminate water, if necessary.
“Obviously, that is a concern,” he said. “We don’t look at projects to approve the well, but it definitely is a concern for whoever buys it.”
Joel Kaplan, whose Letourneau Lane home abuts the development site, told the board he wants to have the area reassessed because he feels the residential project would encroach on his land. That dispute is over a boundary line that Kaplan said has been moved since he bought the property.
“I was under the impression that this is the land I’m purchasing, and it’s come in about 50 feet,” he said. “That’s a lot of land to give up.”
And Rindge resident Judy Unger-Clark reiterated concerns she voiced last month that it’s a conflict of interest for Stenersen to represent the developers while also serving as planning director.
“The planning board needs to realize that this is unethical,” she said. “… This creates an unfair representation of the cases before the Rindge Planning Board.”
Unger-Clark said Tuesday that she and nearly 70 residents have signed a petition urging the planning board to remove Stenersen from his job leading Rindge’s planning department. She plans to submit the petition to the town’s selectboard at its meeting Wednesday, she said.
Planning board members have said Stenersen isn’t advising them in his public role on the Route 119 development, given his personal involvement with the project. Ketola called Stenersen “an asset to the town” Tuesday, noting that his pay is much lower than previous planning directors earned due to budget cuts.
“He’s not doing it to benefit himself,” Ketola said. “He’s serving the town.”
Noting that the planning board didn’t see the area near Rugg Pond on its June 15 site tour, Unger-Clark also asked board members to wait for a third-party wetlands study of that location — echoing the conservation commission's request.
Richard Mellor, the commission’s vice chairman, said Tuesday an independent review is needed to verify the wildlife-impact study submitted by the Seppalas. Some of that report was conducted in the winter, when it’s more difficult to observe wetlands animals, according to Mellor.
“Whether or not it’s an adequate wildlife assessment, we don’t know yet,” he said. “I understand someone that buys 90 acres, they have a right to develop it … I just think we need to do this right.”
Mellor said he has asked environmental expert Rick Van de Poll, whom Rindge has already contracted to study all of its wetlands, to assess the area near Rugg Pond this summer.
Planning board members said Tuesday they will review any report from Van de Poll but that his analysis isn’t required for their decision on the Route 119 project.