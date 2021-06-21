RINDGE — A person was airlifted for medical treatment after a crash on Route 119 Monday afternoon.
Shortly before 1:30 p.m., Rindge Fire and Rescue responded to a call about a crash involving a motorcycle in the area of the West of the Border gas station, according to a Facebook post by the Rindge Fire Department. Upon arriving, first responders found one person in the roadway with severe injuries, the post states.
The person was taken to the Cathedral of the Pines, where the Jaffrey Fire Department established a landing zone for a DHART helicopter. Paramedics from the Winchendon (Mass.) Fire Department helped stabilize the patient as they awaited the helicopter, the post says. A Jaffrey-Rindge Memorial Ambulance responded as well.
"This was the second motorcycle accident that occurred in town within a 24-hour period," the Facebook post says. "We would like to remind everyone to drive/ride safely."
The post didn't specify the age or gender of the person injured in the crash and did not elaborate on how it occurred or whether anyone else was involved. The Rindge police and fire departments were not immediately reachable Monday evening for additional information.