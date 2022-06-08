Geoff Woollacott, who lives in a house his grandfather built almost a century ago near Lake Contoocook in Rindge, acknowledges that winning election to the U.S. Senate as an independent candidate is as much of a longshot as drawing to an inside straight in poker.
But that didn’t stop him from filing his candidacy papers for the race for Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan’s seat on Monday.
Woollacott, 63, has four grown children, is a consultant with a business research company in Hampton and has never run for state or federal office. He volunteered for Democrat Andrew Yang’s presidential campaign two years ago and for Republican George H.W. Bush’s first campaign in 1980.
He needs to get 3,000 voter signatures, 1,500 from each of New Hampshire’s two congressional districts, to get his name on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
“The two parties are battling it out with post-World War II policy prescriptions,” he said.
“Everybody is concerned or fearful, and yet we are not trying to pull together to thoughtfully look at what we’ve got to do for the future,” he said in an interview Tuesday.
Public officials simply aren’t giving enough thought to the long-term ramifications of their actions, he contends.
He cited as an example inflation that has occurred in the wake of government spending to bolster the economy and improve public health during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“How can they dump that much money in the economy and then be surprised that inflation is coming back?” he asked. “It boggles the mind. I’m not saying it was wrong to dump that money in based on the pandemic. I’m not trying to throw a rock at the decisions that were made, but the fact that you couldn’t see it coming is surprising.”
Solving inflation starts with the federal government getting budget deficits in check by spending less, or raising more money through taxation. He acknowledges this is not a popular position.
“It’s like going to the doctor if you’re overweight. You don’t like what you hear. You either have to eat less or exercise more.”
He also said the government can save money by being more efficient in its operations, citing as an example the E-ZPass system, which reduced government labor expenses on turnpikes, while creating more convenience for motorists.
Governmental operations would also be improved if political consensus were possible on a range of issues, such as expanding the requirement for background checks before gun purchases, Woollacott said.
Currently, many private gun sales are not subject to background checks.
Polls show expanded background checks have broad support among the U.S. public. The U.S. House is also in support, but the issue has been stalled by Senate Republicans.
Woollacott supports “red-flag laws” that seek to keep guns out of the hands of people who are a danger to themselves or others, but wants to ensure privacy is maintained for mental health records.
He said he favors legalization of marijuana, supports abortion rights and feels more needs to be done to slow climate change.
“Climate change and energy policy are two sides of the same coin,” Woollacott said. “We have to come together, and we have to be reasonable with what we’re trying to get done.”
To reduce fossil-fuel use, there needs to be more places to recharge electric cars, he said.
Failure to tackle problems like climate change causes people to lose faith in government, he said.
“We’ve kicked that can down the road for far too long, which is, I believe, a huge contributing factor to the tuning out, the lack of trust that younger generations have in government institutions,” Woollacott said.
He acknowledges many issues don’t have easy solutions.
“I’m not going to sit here and tell citizens I have all the answers,” he said. “I just feel I have a more appropriate set of questions.”
The Senate is divided evenly between Republicans and Democrats, and millions of dollars are likely to be spent on the race for Hassan’s seat.
Woollacott has loaned his campaign $10,000 and is taking two days a week off his job to work on his Senate bid.
“The people I’m trying to appeal to are those who say, ‘What’s the point of voting? Neither party speaks to me. All they’re concerned with is power. They’re protecting the monied interests and not really working for us.’
“That sense of fatalism to engaging in the democratic process is what breaks my heart and leaves me concerned for the future.”
He said he hopes to win votes from this segment of the population, but his first hurdle will be getting the 3,000 signatures he needs by Aug. 10.
“If I don’t, I’ll be going back to work full-time on Aug. 11,” he said.
The Republican field to unseat Hassan includes Don Bolduc, Bruce Fenton, Dennis Lamare, Edmond Laplante, Vikram Mansharamani, Andy Martin, Chuck Morse, Kevin Smith and Tejasinha Sivalingam, Gerard Beloin and John Berman.
Paul Krautmann of Keene, a Democrat, is also running against Hassan.
Hassan, a former New Hampshire governor, is running for her second term in the U.S. Senate.