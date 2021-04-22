RINDGE — A 39-year-old town resident suffered serious injuries Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Route 119 that also sent two others, including a four-year-old boy, to the hospital, police said.
Craig Warner was driving a 2010 Honda CRV west on Route 119 shortly after 8:30 a.m., when the vehicle rear-ended a 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe that was stopped to turn left onto East Monomonac Road, Rindge police Sgt. Rachel Malynowski said. UMass Memorial Life Flight landed on the road and took Warner to the Worcester, Mass., hospital with injuries that likely include several fractures and potential internal injuries, Malynowski said.
"The force of the impact resulted in the red Honda CRV veering right over the embankment and coming to a rest in the tree line, and pushed the other vehicle across traffic way onto the shoulder of the opposite side of the road," Malynowski said.
Warner's passenger, a 4-year-old boy, suffered an injury to his right arm. Malynowksi said she did not know the nature of the boy's relationship to Warner.
The driver of the Tahoe, 29-year-old Caiyan Shivo of Winchendon, Mass., was taken to Heywood Hospital in Gardner, Mass., with non-serious injuries to her legs, Malynowski said.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Route 119 was shut down for about an hour, and traffic was limited for another hour while authorities responded to the scene. In addition to the Rindge police and fire departments, Malynowski said first responders also came from Jaffrey, Winchendon and Ashby, Mass.