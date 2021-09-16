SHARON — A Rindge man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Wednesday morning after his vehicle crashed into a tree on Route 124, Peterborough police said Thursday.
Cory Little, 41, was traveling west on the road around midnight in a 2014 GMC pickup truck when he crossed into the eastbound lane, left the road and hit a large tree, according to Peterborough Police Chief Scott Guinard.
Little was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester to be treated for multiple injuries, Guinard said.
He said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.