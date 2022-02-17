RINDGE — Several local and state law-enforcement agencies flocked to West Main Street on Wednesday to execute a search warrant, leading to a resident’s arrest, according to Rindge police.
Donald A. Huntington, 68, of Rindge was charged with one count of aggravated felonious sexual assault, with additional charges pending the results of the search, according to a news release from Rindge police Wednesday.
The release did not specify the address where the search happened, the allegations against Huntington, or why several agencies were necessary for the search.
The investigation is ongoing, the release said, noting that no additional information would be shared at this time. Rindge police could not be immediately reached Thursday morning for comment.
The department worked with the N.H. Crimes Against Children team, members of the Cheshire County and Grafton County sheriff offices, and the Monadnock Regional Special Response Team — which includes members of the Dublin and Jaffrey police departments — to execute the search warrant, according to its news release.
Huntington was denied bail Wednesday and held overnight at the Cheshire County jail in Keene, court filings show. The filings, which do not specify the allegations against him, state that the alleged assault occurred between 2015 and 2017.
He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon in Superior Court.
