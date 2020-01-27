The cases resolved in Cheshire County Superior Court this month included a Rindge man who pleaded guilty to stealing more than $1,000 worth of tools from Home Depot in Keene and possessing additional stolen merchandise.
Brian L. Hall, 35, pleaded guilty last week to felony theft by unauthorized taking for stealing a power saw and a jump pack from the store Nov. 14, as well as a felony count of receiving stolen property for possessing, on Nov. 21, other merchandise stolen from the store, including a buffer, a nailer, a radio, propane packs and a DeWalt combo kit, worth more than $1,000 combined. He also pleaded guilty to an unrelated felony charge of operating after being declared a habitual offender of motor vehicle laws, for driving in Swanzey in October in violation of an order from the N.H. Division of Motor Vehicles prohibiting him from doing so.
Hall was sentenced to a year in Cheshire County jail, with 275 days of that suspended for five years on condition of good behavior. Hall served 62 days awaiting the resolution of his case, leaving 28 more days to serve.
He was also sentenced to two years of probation and a suspended prison sentence of one to three years. The sentence is suspended for five years on condition of good behavior. He was ordered to pay $149 in restitution to Home Depot.
A charge of attempted receiving stolen property was dropped pursuant to a plea agreement.
Others sentenced recently include:
* James C. Johnson, 22, of Charlestown, R.I., pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana with intent to sell or dispense, a felony. According to the charge, Johnson possessed an ounce or more of the drug in Rindge on May 16. He was sentenced to one year in jail, all of it suspended for three years on condition of good behavior; two years of probation; and $434 in fines and penalties. He can request that his conviction be reduced to a misdemeanor after two years of good behavior.
* Paul J. Laprise, 54, of Winchendon, Mass., pleaded guilty to two felony counts of theft by unauthorized taking. According to the charges, Laprise stole razors and sweetener from the Hannaford in Rindge in August 2017 and razors and a can of food from the same store in September 2017. The charges are felonies because Laprise has at least two prior theft convictions, according to court documents.
Laprise was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended for two years on condition of good behavior, and two years of probation. He was ordered to pay $80.94 in restitution to Hannaford.
* Jacob B. Marandino, 26, of Claremont, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, a felony, and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor. Marandino possessed the drug in Keene in October and ran from two police officers after being handcuffed, according to the charges.
Marandino was sentenced to six months in jail, to be served after he finishes a separate sentence in Sullivan County, and three years of probation. He was credited with four days served awaiting the resolution of his case.
Another six months in jail were suspended for three years on condition of good behavior. He was ordered to obtain a substance-use evaluation after his release.
Sentencing documents in his Cheshire County case do not indicate when his Sullivan County sentence ends or what it was for.