RINDGE — Republican N.H. Rep. John Hunt and Democrat Hannah Bissex disagree on issues including net metering, abortion and school vouchers as they contend for a seat in Cheshire District 14, which covers Rindge.
Hunt, 65, is a retired computer retail salesman and an 18-term incumbent, and said he appreciates giving back to his community and thinks he can bring a lot to the table in terms of his institutional knowledge of the legislative process.
Bissex, 38, said she thinks the district could use a fresh face.
"I think John has served this community for a long time, and his position of privilege and perspective have led to a kind of complacency that we cannot afford right now," she said.
Bissex is a board member for the Cornucopia Project in Peterborough, a non-profit that aims to teach children about agriculture and sustainable food. One of her top priorities if elected would be taking action on climate change and renewable energy.
"I really think there is a lot we can do to address the rising costs of energy by diversifying our energy portfolio towards renewable energy and lessening our dependence on natural gas and other foreign imports for energy," she said.
New England gets about half of its power from natural gas-powered plants, according to the N.H. Department of Energy.
Bissex added that she supports net metering — which allows homes, businesses and municipalities with renewable-energy generators, such as solar panels, to sell to or receive credit from a utility company for producing excess energy, which flows to the electric grid.
"New Hampshire has been hit so hard with the electricity increase," she wrote in an email. "Even though my opponent enjoys the benefit of a net metered solar array in his home, he voted against the legislation that would make this possible for others. He touts his privilege and opportunity but doesn't use his influence and power to work for others. This is crazy to me."
Hunt, who noted he has voted against net metering expansion several times, said that while he does use net metering in his Rindge home, but called it a "rich man's sport," and said it's mainly beneficial only to those who can afford to install solar panels on their homes.
Last August, New Hampshire legislators passed HB 315, which increased the amount of power municipalities and schools are allowed to net meter from one to five megawatts.
Hunt argued that as more customers take advantage of net metering, fewer fixed costs are being paid to utilities, which results in higher rates for non-net-metering customers.
The N.H. Bulletin reported last month that a study by Montreal-based consulting firm Dunsky Energy + Climate Advisors found that bills would go up by 1 to 1.5 percent for residential customers who don’t net meter. Commercial customers who don’t net meter would see an increase of 0.3 to 2.6 percent, which supporters said is a minor increase, according to the study.
Hunt said he does support using renewable energy resources, though in general he thinks action on climate change should be a federal issue.
On abortion, Hunt said he is pro-choice, and supports the New Hampshire law that prohibits abortion after 24 weeks of pregnancy. There are exceptions to save a woman’s life or for fetuses with fatal anomalies.
"People ask why I voted for this, and I say because we essentially codified Roe v. Wade," he said. "I would not change that. I think at 24 weeks obviously the key element is the [fetal] viability, so in terms of rape or incest, I would think someone would have dealt with it by six months."
Bissex, however, said she thinks the current policies on reproductive rights are too restrictive and believes the decision whether to get an abortion should remain with a woman and her physician, and not be decided by the state.
Bissex also stressed that she thinks the state needs to double down on public education funding, and that critical dollars that could be going to that pool are being siphoned off by New Hampshire's Education Freedom Accounts.
The Education Freedom Accounts provide grants to be used to pay some of a child’s expenses at a private school. Backers say they offer more choices for families who want their children out of public school but can’t afford private-school tuition.
She added that the vouchers largely benefit families who have already decided on private schooling. As of Sept. 9, the one-year-old program was serving 3,025 students, a majority of whom were already attending private school, according to the N.H. Department of Education.
Hunt, who supports the Education Freedom Accounts, said he's a big believer in alternative education.
"One school can't be the answer for all kids," he said. "I'm a supporter of all things that offer children and parents choice to educate their kids. The idea that one school will be best for all, I don't agree with that."
He added that additional funding for public education could come from legalizing marijuana and then taxing it.
Find information about the candidates, voting, sample ballots and more for the upcoming election at www.sentinelsource.com/vote/
