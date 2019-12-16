RINDGE — The new town administrator says she’s settling into her role after a few weeks on the job.
Sara Gravell moved to Jaffrey with her family in August and signed a one-year contract with the town of Rindge Nov. 25.
She succeeds Joe Byk, who held the position for three years until selectmen voted 2-1 in July against renewing his contract, which expired in early August. Byk agreed to stay through the end of that month at the board’s request.
Gravell comes from a human resource management background, and she said she applied for the town administrator job because it seemed to have plenty of crossover with HR.
“A lot of it is building effective working relationships,” she said.
That’s her main goal, she added — to establish connections and serve as a liaison among department heads, town employees, the selectmen, first responder agencies and the public. She emphasized her ability to keep a professional office while still being approachable.
“It’s been really great,” Gravell said of the job thus far. “I’ve never felt so welcome before from an entire community. I think that’s hard to come by these days with employment in general.”
Rindge Selectman Roberta Oeser said Gravell has spent the past couple of weeks researching to better prepare for her municipal role.
Oeser said she liked Gravell for the job because of her educational and professional resume.
“We’ve had a lot of turnover in town, so having someone who had a lot of HR background seemed to make sense,” Oeser said.
Several high-ranking officials have left Rindge in recent years. Byk replaced Jane H. Pitt, who resigned after more than two years on the job amid what she called personal attacks against her. Pitt was appointed after Carlotta L. Pini left in 2013 in what selectmen termed a “forced” resignation.
In 2017, Police Chief Todd Muilenberg and Finance Director Ellen Smith stepped down within a month of each other, both citing conflicts with town leadership.