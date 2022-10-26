A large group of individuals took to Rindge Town Common just after midnight Saturday night, engaging in arson and even firing paintballs at responding police and fire personnel, a Facebook post from Rindge Police Department on Tuesday states.
According to police, the perpetrators continued the activity off and on for the next three hours, and returning to the Common at least three times to continue.
Per the Facebook post, these activities included “toilet papering the common, lighting multiple fires, stealing a stop sign, paint balling and burnouts.”
The intersection from which the stop sign had been stolen from had been the the location of a motor vehicle accident that had occurred just 30 hours prior, according to police. The stop sign was located by Rindge Police and returned to the Town Highway Department to put back in place.
Police determined that some of the toilet paper rolls were lit on fire before being thrown into trees, while other items were also set on fire in several of nearby roads, according to the post.
Although police officers were fired upon by paintball guns, the post states that responding officers “were able to detect the difference between a paintball gun being discharged and a firearm,” and did not return fire with their duty weapons.
“This is a very real and dangerous possibility that could occur as a result of this type of behavior.”
A supervisor with Rindge Police was not immediately available to comment on if there were any injuries or if any arrests were made.
The Facebook post states that police are not releasing any additional information until the conclusion of the investigation.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding the arson and paint balling incidents to call the department at 899-5009 or Rindge Fire Department at 899-3324.
Some beanbag rounds would have gotten their attention!
