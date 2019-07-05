RINDGE — The Rindge Family Festival and fireworks scheduled for Saturday has been postponed until Sunday because of the uncertain weather forecast, according to Rindge police.
The festival begins at 5 p.m. at Franklin Pierce University. There will be music, food and games for kids. Fireworks begin at about 9 p.m.
Due to the uncertain weather forecast for Saturday, the Family Festival and fireworks has been rescheduled for Sunday, July 7. Showers and thundershowers are likely to move in Saturday, especially late in the day, forecasters say.