RINDGE — Town residents will get the chance to discuss a $4.5 million operating budget proposal along with other articles on this year’s warrant at Rindge’s annual deliberative session Saturday.
The meeting, during which voters can amend articles before voting them up or down at the polls in March, is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. at Rindge Memorial School.
The town is also planning to make the meeting accessible by Zoom: www.rindgenh.org/news-item/Deliberative-Session-and-Town-Election-Information-1072. Selectboard Chairman Bob Hamilton said Friday morning that a Zoom test session was planned for the afternoon, and interested parties can check the town website in the evening for more information.
Those who do attend by Zoom will only be able to watch the meeting. Those who wish to participate must attend in person.
In addition to the budget — which the selectboard recommended 3-0 but which the budget committee, in a 3-3 split, did not — voters will consider two articles requesting funds to make fire-vehicle payments. The first asks for just over $55,000 for the second payment on a fire rescue truck, and the second would raise just shy of $93,000 for the fourth payment on a fire engine. Both lease agreements have escape clauses. Another article seeks to raise $25,000 for a capital reserve fund to save for replacing the command vehicle.
Article 17 asks for $57,736 to hire a ninth full-time police officer no earlier than April 1.
And the last article, put on the warrant by petition, asks for Rindge to petition the Legislature for its own, exclusive seat or seats in the N.H. House and to urge for the next round of political redistricting to be conducted with transparency and without gerrymandering.