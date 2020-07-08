Rights & Democracy has endorsed several candidates vying to represent local communities in New Hampshire’s upcoming state elections. The endorsements are among 84 the organization recently announced of candidates across the Granite State.
Rights & Democracy New Hampshire was launched “to build a movement across the region to counter the influence of money in politics and to hold elected officials accountable to upholding our rights and the democracy we live in,” according to its website. Its work includes grassroots organizing, education, recruiting candidates for elections and promoting progressive policies, the website states.
Rights & Democracy-backed candidates who would represent area residents include the following:
Andru Volinsky for governor. Volinsky, who currently serves on the N.H. Executive Council, is running in the Sept. 8 primary against fellow Concord Democrat Dan Feltes, the N.H. Senate majority leader. Gov. Chris Sununu, a Newfields Republican, is seeking his third term in office against GOP primary challenges from Nobody (a Keene resident formerly known as Rich Paul before legally changing his name) and Karen Testerman of Franklin. Darryl W. Perry of Manchester and Bill Fortune of Lee have filed declarations of intent to appear on the Nov. 3 general-election ballot as third-party candidates.
Debora B. Pignatelli for N.H. Executive Council, District 5. Pignatelli, D-Nashua, is running for re-election to a seat that has flipped a few times between herself and Milford Republican Dave Wheeler, who is likewise in the running this year. Also on the Republican primary ballot is Bob Clegg of Hudson. District 5 includes the local communities of Antrim, Bennington, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Jaffrey, Peterborough, Richmond, Rindge, Swanzey and Troy.
Jenn Alford-Teaster for N.H. Senate, District 8. Alford-Teaster of Bradford is the sole candidate on the Democratic primary ballot in an effort to unseat N.H. Sen. Ruth Ward, R-Stoddard, in the general election. Ward, who defeated Alford-Teaster in 2018, is likewise the only candidate in her party’s primary. Senate District 8 includes the local communities of Acworth, Antrim, Bennington, Marlow, Langdon and Stoddard.
Claudia Istel for N.H. House, Sullivan District 7. Istel, a Democrat, is challenging N.H. Rep. Judy Aron, a Republican, for the single seat in the district, which includes the local communities of Acworth and Langdon. Both women are from Acworth and are the sole candidates on their parties’ primary ballots. Aron defeated Istel in the 2018 general election.
Richard Ames for N.H. House, Cheshire District 9. Ames, D-Jaffrey, is running for re-election to one of the two seats in this district, which covers Dublin, Harrisville, Jaffrey and Roxbury. Fellow Jaffrey Democrat Douglas Ley, who is the House majority leader, is also running for another term. Running on the Republican side are Rita Mattson and Leo Plante, both of Dublin.
Jim Bosman and Stephanie Hyland for N.H. House, Hillsborough District 38. Bosman, the incumbent, and Hyland, both Francestown Democrats, are running for the two seats in this district, which includes the local communities of Antrim, Bennington, Greenfield and Hancock. Also seeking the seats are Republicans Riche Colcombe of Hillsboro and Jim Creighton of Antrim.
Joe Schapiro for N.H. House, Cheshire District 16. Schapiro and fellow incumbent William A. Pearson, both Democrats, are running for re-election for the two seats in this district, which covers all five of Keene’s wards. Also in the race are Democrats Ryan Meehan and Amanda Elizabeth Toll. Seeking the Republican nomination are Ian Freeman, Matt Roach, Jerry L. Sickels and Varrin Swearingen.
Lawrence Welkowitz for N.H. House, Cheshire District 4. Welkowitz is the lone candidate on the Democratic primary ballot for the single seat in this district, which covers Keene’s Ward 1. No Republican filed for the post.
Lucius Parshall for N.H. House, Cheshire District 10. Parshall, of Marlborough, is the only Democrat on the primary ballot for this district, which has one House seat and covers Marlborough and Troy. Republican Dick Thackston of Troy is the only candidate on his party’s ballot.
Natalie Quevedo for N.H. House, Cheshire District 13. Quevedo, a Democrat, is hoping to unseat longtime incumbent Henry A.L. Parkhurst, a Democrat running for re-election, in this district, which covers Winchester. Republican Ben Kilanski is also in the running for the district’s single House seat.
Patricia A. Martin for N.H. House, Cheshire District 11. Martin, a Rindge Democrat, is running for one of the two House seats in this district, which covers Fitzwilliam and Rindge. Fellow Rindge Democrat Gene Andersen is also running, as are longtime incumbent John B. Hunt, R-Rindge, and Jim Qualey, also a Rindge Republican. Martin and Susan S. Silverman, a Fitzwilliam Democrat, were defeated in the 2018 general election by Hunt and Rindge Republican John O’Day.
Sparky Von Plinsky for N.H. House, Cheshire District 7. Von Plinsky, a Democrat, is running for re-election to the single House seat in this district, which covers Keene’s Ward 4. He is the only Democrat on the primary ballot. Republican Robert J. Call is also running for the seat.