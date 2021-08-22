HARRISVILLE — The public will lose a lake-access point after the selectboard voted to reset the right of way along a section of Skatutakee Road.
According to meeting minutes, the board voted earlier this month to approve a deed request from property owner Pamela Worden reducing the town’s right of way on her property from 50 feet from the road’s centerline down to 17 feet.
Skatutakee Road was laid over the former line of the Boston & Maine Railroad, which established the extra-wide right of way, according to selectboard member Kathy Scott. Because the right of way intersected with Skatutakee Lake, the public has been able to cross the land for lake access. Now that the right of way has been reduced, that access will disappear when the final deed is drafted by town counsel.
The board’s decision was based, in part, on a 2007 warrant article that, at the request of property owners, would reduce the right-of-way width to 17 feet on the road’s north side.
“The current Select Board voted to allow [Worden] the same opportunity as was offered to all of the landowners on the North (lake) side of the road [circa] 2008,” Scott wrote in an email.
The lake has a second access point — which features a boat launch — on its north shore off Hancock Road. That will now be the only way for the public to access the lake, board member Jay Jacobs said.
According to meeting minutes, Jacobs was the only member to vote against granting the deed, citing the value the right of way offered to the public. Kathy Scott and chairwoman Andrea Hodson both voted in favor.
In an interview on Saturday, Jacobs said most people probably weren’t even aware they could access the lake from the area in question. But for the few fishermen and swimmers who did, it was nice to have, he said.
Annie Cucchi, who lives near the lake, agreed with Jacobs’ sentiments, adding that it’s especially popular among ice fishermen.
“It feels a little uncomfortable that it's happening so quietly,” she said on Friday. “People are using this and expecting to use this in the future.”
Jacobs said the land in question has been a point of contention for many years.
"To put it mildly, it's been a mess," he said.
In 2011, Toni Silk, who owned the land before Worden, sued the town, claiming she owned the land. An agreement was reached that while Silk owned the land, the right of way would still allow people to access the water, Jacobs said.
This isn’t the board’s first time discussing public use of a local recreational body of water. Earlier this year, the board was considering a plan to cap the number of parking spaces at Silver Lake. While Scott and Hodson supported the plan as a means of ensuring safety along the road, Jacobs opposed, saying it would limit public access to the lake.
According to Aug. 5 meeting minutes, the town counsel is tasked with drafting the updated deed, which will include a surety bond or savings account "to protect the town in the event of legal action against the town for granting of the deed." As of Saturday, the deed was still being drafted, according to Jacobs.