PETERBOROUGH — No one was injured this morning when a drilling rig tipped over on Route 202 while working on the Main Street bridge construction project.
Nicole MacStay, Peterborough's town administrator, said Route 202 on Granite Street/Pine Street/Concord Street between Sand Hill Road and Route 101 was temporarily closed to vehicles in both directions before being opened to one-way traffic.
The road will be fully reopened once the site is confirmed to be safe, she said.
Shortly after 10 a.m., the rig was working on the retaining wall portion of the bridge project when it tipped over, according to MacStay. She said no injures were reported.
She added that a small amount of fuel leaked, but was quickly contained. "To the best of our knowledge no fuel was leaked into the Contoocook River," she said.
The N.H. Department of Environmental Services was on-site, and additional support was en route to help assess the situation, MacStay said in an email at about 11:45 a.m.
Removal of the drilling rig from the site, she added, is "expected to take considerable time."
"Given that large equipment will be required for removal, there are likely to be additional road closures in the near future," she said in the email. "The Town will be updating the community as plans are developed."
The incident is expected to cause delays to the project, though any effects to the schedule and cost aren't known yet, MacStay said. Construction on the site began in spring 2020, and MacStay said much of the project was scheduled to be done by the end of December.
Peterborough is replacing the 1940s bridge that connects Main Street to Route 202 across the Contoocook River because it has been on the state’s “red list” of structurally deficient bridges since 2006, an official told The Sentinel in January.
Voters appropriated $6.6 million for the project two years ago, and in January, authorized another $1.4 million in a specially convened town meeting. Federal funds will cover 80 percent of the cost, with the town bearing the remaining 20 percent.