RICHMOND — A Richmond woman, 34, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries when she crashed her all-terrain vehicle near the Winchester town line Saturday afternoon.
Other people riding ATVs with the woman alerted the Richmond Fire Department to the accident, about a mile into the woods off of Scott Mountain Road, around 12:45 p.m., according to Fire Chief Ed Atkins.
The woman was transported to Cheshire Medical Center with rib injuries and difficulty breathing, he said Saturday night. The Cheshire County Sheriff's Office, which handles police coverage in Richmond, referred a request for the woman's identify to Winchester police, which had not responded by Sunday afternoon.
She is believed to have lost control of her ATV, which she was riding for the first time, due to inexperience with the vehicle, Atkins explained. The N.H. Fish and Game Department is conducting an official investigation into the incident, he added.
At least a dozen members of the Richmond Fire Department responded to the crash via a logging road, with some taking utility task vehicles directly to the site, according to Atkins. The large response was a fortunate coincidence, he said, because the department had gathered to help a local boy celebrate his fourth birthday with a vehicle parade.
Fire departments from Swanzey, Troy and Winchester, in addition to representatives from the Cheshire County Sheriff's Office and N.H. Fish and Game, also responded to the crash.
After attending to the woman, members of the Richmond Fire Department returned to finish their birthday-parade duties, Atkins said.