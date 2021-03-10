RICHMOND — Voters rejected one zoning amendment while approving others in Tuesday’s election at Veteran’s Memorial Hall, as well as electing various officers.
In the lone contested race, for a three-year term on the selectboard, incumbent Andrew Wallace beat Carol Jameson, a former board member, 189-110.
Voters narrowly rejected a proposed amendment to the zoning code that would have reduced the setbacks required in the wetlands conservation district from 75 feet to 25 feet, in a 146-134 vote.
They did approve a separate change to the wetlands conservation district by replacing one word. Where previously the ordinance stated the district’s purpose was to prevent development that “would contribute” to surface water and groundwater pollution, it will now read “could contribute.” And a third article changed the definition of wetland in the ordinance to conform with the state’s definition.
Voters also approved removing a word from the section on ruined buildings and an article related to time periods for occupying an RV. However, the RV article won’t take effect because proper notice wasn’t given to voters, according to Town Clerk Annette Tokunaga.
Elected without opposition were John A. Lewis for a three-year term as library trustee; Stacie Maillet and Kathryn D. McWhirk for three-year terms on the planning board; Karen A. O’Brien for a three-year term as town clerk; and Rostislav Eismont for a three-year term as trustee of trust funds. With no declared candidates for a three-year position as cemetery trustee, Larry Richardson won with 10 write-in votes.
Three hundred of the town’s 891 registered voters cast ballots.
The annual business meeting is scheduled for April 10.