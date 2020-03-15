RICHMOND — While several towns postponed their annual town meetings Saturday, Richmond went ahead with its own, albeit with strict warnings, written in all caps, posted to the doors of Veteran's Memorial Hall: “Do not enter if you have COVID-19 symptoms...Or if you believe you may have had contact with someone who has been exposed. Thank you for your understanding.”
The town’s website further advised refraining from shaking hands or sitting too close to anyone.
Nevertheless, the 62 voters who attended the meeting seemed to be in an agreeable frame of mind since nearly all of the articles passed without much discussion.
The one article that generated some conversation, and failed, was submitted by petition and asked voters to agree to call upon state and federal elected representatives to pass carbon-pricing legislation. The article further asked for a “Carbon Cash-Back” program that would use a revenue-neutral, market-based carbon price with cash-back rebates to all state residents who are 18 and older.
Proponents of the article argue that these programs offer economic benefits to consumers and help the environment. But opponents warned there could be unintended negative consequences to switching to clean energy options like solar panels — something not addressed in the petition, but discussed at the meeting — while others argued the program would take money from some people only to give it back to others.
The article failed overwhelmingly by voice vote.
Voters also approved $75,067 for police services. That amount represents a savings from the $98,058 budget approved in 2019, stemming from the town's decision to contract its police services through the Cheshire County Sheriff’s Office, according to Selectman Douglas Bersaw.
That switch happened over the summer.
Selectman William Daniels also explained this as the reason two warrant articles asked voters to approve discontinuing two police-related trust funds — one for a vehicle and one for safety equipment. He said the town no longer has those expenditures, so the $32,663 left between those two accounts would be put into the Bridge Improvement Capital Reserve Fund provided voters approved that transfer in Article 20. They did, and all three of those articles passed.
Voters unanimously passed the following:
* $145,000 for upgrades to Morgan Road; $271,789 for town administration; $85,536 for ambulance, fire and rescue, and emergency management services; $302,565 for highway, streets and sanitation expenses, to be offset by $58,000 from a highway block grant; $15,288 for health and welfare; $46,829 for culture and recreation; $40,000 to be added to the Road Reconstruction and Maintenance Expendable Trust Fund, to be offset by $21,000 from Municipal Aid; $50,000 to be added to the Bridge Improvement Capital Reserve Fund; $20,000 to be added to the Fire Truck Fund Capital Reserve Fund; $2,500 to be added to the Public Safety Radio Communication Equipment Expendable Trust Fund; and $20,000 to be added to the Fire Department Equipment Fund.