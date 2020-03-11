RICHMOND — Voters passed changes to Richmond’s zoning and floodplain management ordinances and elected officers at the polls Tuesday.
The following were elected without contest: William R. Daniels for a three-year term on the select board (179 votes); Dixie Gurian for a three-year term as library trustee (156); Walden Whitham for a two-year term as moderator (173); Jerald A. Merrifield for a three-year term as a cemetery trustee (160); Lloyd Condon for one of two three-year terms on the planning board on the ballot (132); Pamela J. Bielunis for a six-year term as supervisor of the checklist (161); Alison VanBrocklin for a four-year term as supervisor of the checklist (162); and Pamela R. Goodell for a three-year term as a trustee of trust funds (166). Eric Duda was the top write-in vote-getter for a second three-year term on the planning board, with 50.
Richmond’s annual town meeting is Saturday at 9 a.m. at Veterans’ Memorial Hall.