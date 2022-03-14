RICHMOND — Residents who gathered on a foggy Saturday morning for town meeting voted to replace two bridges in town and put aside funds for a possible shakeup in local ambulance services.
The 61 residents, or about 8 percent of the town’s registered voters, seated in Veterans’ Memorial Hall approved all of the articles on the warrant, with the meeting concluding in less than two hours.
A 59-2 ballot vote approved $2 million to replace the Whipple Hill Road Bridge and the Tully Brook Bridge. The state has already approved reimbursing Richmond for 80 percent of project costs, selectboard member Douglas Bersaw said.
The state inspects all of the town’s bridges annually, and the two bridges that need to be replaced have been deemed unsafe, with the Whipple Hill Bridge being more than 70 years old, according to Bersaw.
The town had originally planned to replace the Whipple Hill bridge first, but then the state downgraded the inspection status of Tully Brook Bridge last year, meaning it could be closed at any time because the walls of the culvert are collapsing, Bersaw said. The town now plans to replace the Tully Brook Bridge first, he said, adding that construction could start within a couple years. Both bridges remain open, selectboard Chairman William Daniels said after the meeting.
By voice vote, residents approved $100,251 for the ambulance, fire and rescue services operating budget. Voters also approved an additional $65,000 for ambulance services.
Selectboard member Andrew Wallace explained that the additional funds for the ambulance service are not guaranteed to be spent but are there to cover the town due to changes with DiLuzio Ambulance Service, Richmond’s current provider.
“The county is looking to purchase DiLuzio, and it’s not going as quickly as the county expected, so this is in here in case something was to happen with our current ambulance service,” he said. “If for some reason DiLuzio went out and could no longer provide service to the town, this is in here so that we can contract with Fitzwilliam.”
Voters also approved the town’s total operating budget, which was split among several articles. The $829,012 budget is up about 6.7 percent from the $777,319 budget voters approved last year.
That operating budget includes the $100,251 for ambulance, fire and rescue service, $279,284 for town administration, $307,060 for highways, streets and sanitation, $17,774 for health and welfare, $75,067 for police services and $49,576 for culture and recreation.
Residents approved $7,208 for radio equipment for the fire department as well as $17,792 for replacement of other fire department equipment. Fire Chief Edward Atkins said that radio equipment comes at significant savings to Richmond due to a grant the town applied for with Fitzwilliam, and expects to receive. Atkins said the town also applied with Fitzwilliam for a grant to cover the other equipment, which includes air tanks.
A 58-3 ballot vote allows the town to enter into a lease-to-purchase agreement for a wheel loader, which will total $177,380 over seven years. The town’s highway department has already paid for the first year of that lease out of its existing funds, Daniels said.
The wheel loader will help the town maintain its roads, which have been neglected for a long time, Bersaw said.
At the end of the meeting, residents received an update from the broadband committee, which the selectboard established in September.
Wendy O’Brien, a member of that committee, said everyone in Richmond knows the town needs better Internet service, and by next year the committee expects to have a provider picked and ready to go.
That will result in a town meeting article next year, which will be funded not through taxpayer funds but through user fees, she said.