Operating budget: $797,074, down $22,959, or about 2.8 percent, from the one approved last year
Operating budget comparisons do not represent the change in the amount that would need to be raised by taxes, which is also affected by spending requests in separate warrant articles and year-to-year changes in revenue.Also on the warrant: $145,000 for reconstructing and upgrading Morgan Road; setting aside $172,574 in seven capital reserve and trust funds; and a non-binding petitioned warrant article in support of carbon-pricing legislation at the state and federal levels. The ballot includes a proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance related to how much of a lot a commercial or light industrial use can occupy, and several proposed changes to the town’s floodplain management ordinance.
Contested races: None
Elections: Tuesday, March 10, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Veterans’ Memorial Hall
Meeting: Saturday, March 14, at 9 a.m., Veterans’ Memorial Hall