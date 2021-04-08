RICHMOND — Voters here will convene Saturday for their pandemic-delayed town meeting, deciding on the town budget and other matters.
The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the pavilion in Amidon Park, behind the fire station. This is a change in location from the original location of Veterans Memorial Hall.
The warrant includes the town’s proposed 2021 operating budget of $777,319 — split across several separate articles — which is down about $20,000 from last year’s.
If all spending articles on the warrant pass, appropriations will total $1,066,060, down from $1,114,648 last year.
In addition to the budget, the warrant includes these measures:
Approving $55,000 for road work on Fish Hatchery Road.
Adding $150,000 to the bridge improvement capital reserve fund; $41,241 to the road reconstruction and maintenance trust fund, about half of which is to come from the unassigned fund balance; $20,000 each to the fire truck capital reserve fund and the fire department equipment fund; and $2,500 to the public safety radio equipment trust fund.
Dissolving the heritage commission, police advisory board and capital improvement program committee
Discontinuing the police special details revolving fund and transferring its balance of $19,643 into the unassigned fund balance. (Richmond voted to dissolve its police department in 2019 and has since relied on coverage from the Cheshire County Sheriff’s Office.)
Richmond voted on town officers and zoning amendments in March.