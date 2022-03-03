RICHMOND — Residents will vote on a pair of zoning amendments, which could reduce the size of the wetlands conservation district, and on contested selectboard and planning board races Tuesday at Veteran’s Memorial Hall. Then, voters will gather at Veteran’s Memorial Hall again Saturday, March 12, for town meeting.
Here’s a look at what’s on the warrant:
Budget proposal: $829,012, up about 6.7 percent from the $777,319 budget voters approved last year. The operating budget is split across several articles.
Hot topics: A pair of proposed zoning amendments, which will be voted on at the ballot box during elections, would reduce the boundaries of the wetlands conservation district to all land within 25 feet of a pond, stream, brook or other wetland. The existing district includes all land within 75 feet of wetland features. Voters last year narrowly rejected a similar zoning change to reduce the boundaries of the wetlands conservation district.
Other warrant articles: Voters will be asked whether to appropriate $2,000,000 for the replacement of the Whipple Road Bridge and the Tully Brook Bridge. The state is anticipated to reimburse the town for 80 percent of these projects.
Voters will also be asked to authorize the town to enter into a long-term purchase agreement for a John Deere wheel loader, with a total cost of $177,380 paid over 84 installments, and appropriate $24,000 for the first year’s payment.
An appropriation of $85,000 for asphalt replacement on damaged areas of Whipple Hill Road and reconstruction of Cross Road will also be considered.
Contested races: Two are running for one seat on the selectboard, which has a three-year term. Incumbent Doug Bersaw faces a challenge from Renee Murphy.
Three are running for two seats on the planning board. James Butterfield, Kim Demasco and incumbent Douglas Smith are vying for the seats, which have three-year terms.
Elections: Polls are open Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Hall at 150 Old Homestead Highway.
Town meeting: The meeting will be held at Veteran’s Memorial Hall at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 12.