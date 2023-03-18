RICHMOND — This year's Richmond town meeting wrapped up in about an hour — the first of the region's Saturday sessions to conclude — after little discussion on warrant articles that all passed.
"It's the quickest meeting I recall," said selectboard Chair William Daniels. "And we had some presentations that weren't really town-oriented or budget-oriented."
Residents gathered at Veterans Memorial Hall for the 9 a.m. meeting, with those presentations including a speech from Moderator Walden Whitham. Articles adding money to first-responder funds and adopting tax credits for veterans were among more than a dozen to win voters' favor.
N.H. Rep. Jennifer Rhodes, R-Winchester, also recognized Richmond resident Jeff Taylor for his many roles in town by reading a commendation from Gov. Chris Sununu.
Taylor, who has lived in Richmond for 52 years, has served on the conservation commission and the conservation task force; has worked in the police department and as a first responder; has served on the recreation committee and agricultural commission; and his family runs a Christmas tree business in town, Windswept Mountains View Christmas Tree Farm.
Surprised at the recognition, Taylor shared a story of the late Harry Bennett, for whom Bennett Town Forest is named. He said Bennett agreed to subdivide 25 acres of land to create the forest if Taylor accepted a position on the conservation commission, which he did in 1972.
"It was his inspiration and his willingness to get this thing started," Taylor said. "And 52 years now, it seems I'm still paying Harry back."
Between Saturday's town meeting and Tuesday's town election, residents voted on 22 articles on the warrant, the first seven during the election and the other 15 in about half an hour during the meeting. The election had residents select town officers and vote on amendments to Richmond's zoning ordinance.
The zoning articles included asking voters whether they wanted to add paragraphs adding who can define a wetland, outlining the functions of wetlands and adding to and rewriting an existing section describing permitted uses in the Wetlands Conservation District. Another article asked residents whether they wanted the ordinance to define terms like what constitutes a driveway, pollution and emergency project. Voters rejected all six questions amending the zoning ordinance, an official tally sheet showed.
Residents did not vote on the operating budget in a single article on Saturday; instead, it was spread across various articles.
Voters approved $280,225 to go toward town administration and $351,900 to support the town highways, streets and sanitation expenses as the biggest funding allocations on the warrant. The appropriation for highway, streets and sanitation is expected to be offset by the state's Highway Block Grant, according to the warrant.
They also approved $94,207 for ambulance, fire, rescue and EMS services; $88,241 for police; $65,000 for completing a new maintenance garage for the town highway department, which will go toward electrical installation, plumbing and insulation; $52,668 for culture and recreation; and $18,274 for health and welfare.
Residents voted to add money to several existing funds: $25,000 to the fire truck capital reserve fund, $20,000 to the fire department equipment fund, $10,000 to the property re-evaluation expendable trust fund and $15,000 to the highway vehicle and equipment fund.
The meeting also saw voters readopt an optional tax credit of $200 for Richmond veterans toward their residential property. And near the end of the meeting, they agreed to increase the general tax credit for veterans from $200 to $750 as well as adopt several other credits, all of which they passed in a single article.
In Richmond's town elections Tuesday, 218 residents cast ballots, according to the tally sheet.
Kimberly Demasco (130 votes) and Lisa Traeger (129 votes) beat incumbent Lloyd Condon (88 votes) for two three-year terms on the planning board.
Elected without contest: William Daniels for a three-year term on the selectboard; Rebecca Haskins, library trustee, three years; Jerald Merrifield, cemetery trustee, three years; Stillman Rogers (write-in), trustee of the trust funds, three years.
