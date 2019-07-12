RICHMOND — A change in policing approved several months ago has now taken effect.
The Cheshire County Sheriff’s Office took over regular police coverage for Richmond on July 1.
Town officials proposed the change earlier this year. They argued that getting rid of Richmond’s tiny police department and contracting with the sheriff’s office would save money and increase patrol time. Voters at town meeting in March approved a budget based on the proposed change.
The proposal was controversial. Lt. Andrew Wood, who headed the Richmond Police Department, accused the selectmen of pushing inaccurate information, and some residents vociferously objected to the loss of their hometown police force.
The transition went smoothly, according to Selectman Bill Daniels, who said he’s already heard from residents who have noticed an increased police presence.
“The people that have been exceeding the speed limit … may want to watch it now,” he said.
For non-emergency needs, Daniels said residents can still call the Richmond Police Department’s old number, which gets routed to the county dispatch center, or can call dispatch directly at 355-2000.