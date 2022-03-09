Richmond rejects reducing size of wetlands district By Sentinel Staff Anika CLARK Mar 9, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RICHMOND — Residents re-elected a selectman Tuesday while striking down two proposed zoning amendments dealing with wetlands.Incumbent Selectman Douglas Bersaw fended off a challenge by Renee Murphy, 169-136, for a three-year term on the board.In the only other contested race this year, incumbent Douglas Smith (161 votes) and James Butterfield (158 votes) won two three-year planning board seats. At 119 votes, Kim Demasco fell short. The two zoning amendments voters rejected would have reduced the size of the wetlands conservation district.For uncontested races on Richmond’s ballot, see sentinelsource.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Anika CLARK Follow Anika CLARK Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Subscribe to our newsletters! Our Weekday Newsletter delivers the top headlines to your inbox Monday through Friday. The Check-Up is your weekly guide to health news in the region. * indicates required Email Address * Keene Sentinel Newsletters Weekday Newsletter The Check-Up Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles'Going out on top': Miller-Bros. Newton to close after 178 years in KeeneTown meeting election results, March 8Ex-Westmoreland clerk sentenced to prison time for stealing town fundsWill Monsanto settlement funds help clean up Keene site? TBDWinchester selectboard deadlocks on vote to fire police lieutenantLicense your cat? Proposal in Keene aims to protect birds from furry friendsRevamped retail space in Keene spotlights arts collaborationKeene Board of Education candidates answer Sentinel questionnairesTractor-trailer crash spills woodchips on Route 9 Friday, leads to temporary closureDozens turn out to Keene rally in support of public education Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.