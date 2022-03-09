Town meeting 2022

RICHMOND — Residents re-elected a selectman Tuesday while striking down two proposed zoning amendments dealing with wetlands.

Incumbent Selectman Douglas Bersaw fended off a challenge by Renee Murphy, 169-136, for a three-year term on the board.

In the only other contested race this year, incumbent Douglas Smith (161 votes) and James Butterfield (158 votes) won two three-year planning board seats. At 119 votes, Kim Demasco fell short.

The two zoning amendments voters rejected would have reduced the size of the wetlands conservation district.

