YORK COUNTY, Maine — A Richmond man faces a charge of gross sexual assault after a reported rape at a campground Thursday in Arundel, Maine.
Nicholas Webb, 40, was arrested by York County sheriff's deputies after an investigation, according to a news release from Sheriff William L. King Jr.
Deputies were called to the campground the night of July 4, where the alleged victim said she was forcibly raped, the release said.
Webb posted $5,000 bail and was released until his next court date this summer in York County Superior Court in Alfred.