RICHMOND — A fire at 237 Old Homestead Highway late Monday afternoon was contained to a garage, according to a fire official.
The fire was reported around 5:20 p.m., according to the dispatching organization Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid. It was knocked down within about 15 minutes of firefighters' arrival, Richmond Fire Chief Edward Atkins said.
The fire started in the back of the garage when a homeowner was attempting to start a lawnmower, and a spark ignited dry leaves, Atkins said. The back of the garage was fully involved, he said.
The homeowner suffered a minor injury but declined medical transport, according to Atkins.
Atkins said the fire caused substantial damage to the garage, though many of the items inside are still usable. Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the house.
In addition to Richmond, the Fitzwilliam, Hinsdale, Swanzey, Troy, Winchester, Northfield, Mass., and Royalston, Mass., fire departments responded, as did DiLuzio Ambulance Service.