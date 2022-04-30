Edmond Laplante Jr., a 53-year-old auto mechanic from Richmond, wants to join what is known as the most exclusive club in the world, the U.S. Senate.
“What I bring to the table is blue collar roots and everyday common sense without being beholden to any party or lobbyist,” the former Marine says in campaign material for his Republican bid to unseat Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, the former New Hampshire governor who is seeking a second term in the Senate.
What Laplante doesn’t bring to the table is money or name recognition. In fact, he discourages campaign contributions.
“I don’t want to be beholden to any people or any organization,” he said in an interview Wednesday. “I tell people who come to my speeches, ‘I don’t want your money, I just want your vote.’ ”
On the other hand, the Federal Election Commission shows that for the period ending March 31, Hassan had received $21.9 million in contributions, while state Senate President Chuck Morse of Salem leads all Republicans in the race with about $750,000 in campaign receipts. The primary election is Sept. 13 followed by the general election Nov. 8.
Laplante is not listed among candidates who have filed a financial report with the commission. He said he has spent about $900 of his own money on his website, photos and campaign fliers and while he doesn’t solicit donations, he has still received about $100 in political contributions.
A native of Gardner, Mass., Laplante said he served eight years in the U.S. Marines after joining at age 30 following a divorce.
He left the Marines and moved to Richmond 18 years ago after taking custody of his 10-year-old son.
Working as an auto mechanic, he took a second job for a time at Walmart to pay medical bills after his son broke a leg in an ATV accident.
Laplante said his experiences as a single parent in a blue-collar job leave him well suited to understand the concerns of average working men and women.
He frequently chats with customers at the repair garage that employs him. He found he has an ability to relate to people with differing political viewpoints. Some of his customers encouraged him to run for the Senate, and his interest grew after Gov. Chris Sununu and former Sen. Kelly Ayotte decided not to do so.
Laplante decided to throw his hat in the ring.
He said the opioid crisis is one of his major concerns. He thinks stronger drug enforcement is needed along with tighter border security to prevent narcotics from entering the country from Mexico.
“We have a lot of good programs, but we need to stop the flow of drugs, basically cut the head off the snake,” he said.
Laplante said he favors military spending to upgrade equipment and improve readiness, but also feels that government spending needs to be brought under better control.
He said he wants to serve people who have concerns on various topics but feel they can’t reach out to their elected officials, or that if they did, their viewpoints wouldn’t be considered. Some have become disillusioned and may have stopped voting, Laplante said.
“I want to try to do something about this,” he said. “I don’t know if I can, but I’m going to try.”