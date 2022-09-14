In a faceoff between law-enforcement veterans, Richard C. Pratt Jr. of Winchester has prevailed as the Republican nominee for Cheshire County sheriff. He will face incumbent Democrat Eli Rivera in November.
Pratt, who retired as Nelson’s police chief last December, easily won over Jeffrey Selander of Rindge, amassing 3,578 votes to Selander’s 1,351.
Pratt, 55, began his law-enforcement career in Winchester in 1988, working in several departments in the county, including Hinsdale, Swanzey and Troy, before being named as Nelson police chief in 2004.
“I’ve seen how not only the town level, the city level, the county level and the federal level has changed,” Pratt said in an interview leading up to the primary. “It’s time that we go back to the original grassroots of New Hampshire.”
Selander, 62, served seven years in the U.S. Army before becoming a corrections officer with the Connecticut Department of Corrections, where he worked for 20 years. Prior to moving to New Hampshire in 2016, he also worked as a police officer in Meriden, Conn., for 12 years.
Pratt said he has previously worked with Rivera, the current sheriff who ran uncontested in Tuesday’s primary, and has a good relationship with him. However, it is time for a change, he said, adding that his leadership would bring new energy to the office.
“What we want to do is re-energize [the sheriff’s office],” he said. “Come in and say, ‘Let’s get going,’ reorganize them and redeploy them and put them out there in the streets where they can help and be seen.”
In the past 10 years, Pratt said, the county sheriff’s budget has doubled, from about $1.1 million in 2010 to a current budget of $2.4 million. With local towns and taxpayers footing the bill, he said, it is important to keep spending under control and ensure all towns are receiving the services they pay for. He also said the sheriff’s department should step in to help towns in the county struggling with low staffing levels.
Uncontested Cheshire County races:
County Attorney
Democrat Chris McLaughlin of Westmoreland will run unopposed in the Nov. 8 election.
County Treasurer
Democrat Chuck Weed of Keene will advance unopposed in the general election.
Register of Deeds
Voters will choose between Democrat Anna Z. Tilton of Keene and Republican Maria Santonastaso of Rindge in the general election.
Register of Probate
Democrat Jeremy LaPlante of Keene will advance unopposed to the general election.
County Commissioner District 2
Advancing to November’s election were incumbent Terry M. Clark of Keene, a Democrat, and Anthony Ferrantello of Keene, a Republican.
County Commissioner District 3
Incumbent Robert J. Englund of Stoddard, a Democrat, and Leo V. Plante of Dublin, a Republican, will vie for the seat in the general election.
