Name: Richard Guerriero
Age: 59
Hometown: Born in Monroe, La., raised in Baton Rouge, La. Keene resident since 1994.
Family: Wife Anne Guerriero, a teacher at Keene Middle School; daughters Julia Guerriero, a teacher in Burlington, Vt., and Olivia Guerriero, a student at Oberlin College in Ohio.
Education: Bachelor of Arts, philosophy, Louisiana State University; law degree, Louisiana State University.
Occupation: Attorney and partner, Lothstein Guerriero law firm, with offices in Keene and Concord, specializing in criminal cases. Formerly with N.H. Public Defender law firm, 1994 to 2012.
Question: You work many hours a week. What do you do to blow off steam?
Answer: I’m a runner. I’m the crazy guy out running with the headlamp in the woods at night.
Question: What do most people misunderstand about the law?
Answer: They don’t realize the complexity of the law or of cases, the many moving parts. Even a DUI can be a very complex case.