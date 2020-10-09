WINCHESTER — A $500 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people who stole a cement mixer from a construction site.
In a Thursday post to their Facebook page, Winchester police describe the missing machine as an orange Crown portable mixer that was at a construction site near the Evergreen Cemetery on Richmond Road. The post says the theft is thought to have occurred between the afternoon of Sept. 25 and morning of Sept. 28. Mathewson Companies, the equipment's owner, is offering the reward.
According to Det. Sgt. Mike Carrier, the machine was taken from the Stone Mountain Business Park under development and was not easily visible from the road. He also said the mixer would have been transported using a ball hitch, meaning that the person who took it likely would have needed a pickup truck or a flat bed to move it.
Anyone with information pertaining to the missing mixer is asked to contact Carrier at 239-4814.