Two and a half months after the unsolved murder of Concord residents Steve and Wendy Reid, authorities increased the reward for information that leads to an arrest to $50,000.
On April 18, the Reids left their Alton Woods apartment for a walk through the Broken Ground Trails. Their bodies were found three days later.
No arrests have been made.
In May, investigators identified a person of interest and released a sketch and description of a white male who is approximately 5’10,” in his late 20s or early 30s with short brown hair.
The person of interest was seen near the trail on April 18 and was wearing khaki-colored pants, a dark blue jacket and carried a black backpack, according to information released by John Formella, New Hampshire attorney general.
The reward money is a compilation of anonymous donations and contributions from the Concord Police Patrolmen’s Association and Supervisors Association, the Retired N.H. State Police Troopers Association and the Concord Regional Crimeline.
The previous reward was $20,000 for someone to come forward with information within the next 60 days.
“The investigation remains active and ongoing and the Concord Police, working with their County, State and Federal law enforcement partners, continue to pursue all leads and follow-up on all tips received,” Michael Garrity, spokesman for the N.H. Department of Justice, said last week.
Anyone with information can contact the Concord Police Department at 603-225-8600. Tips can also be submitted online through the Crimeline website at www.concordregionalcrimeline.com.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
