The retail and workshop annex at 48 Emerald St. has been revamped, and the space now features a mix of a coffee shop, art studio, florist and vinyl record store.
This grand opening took place on Feb. 12 inside Brewbakers Cafe as part of a collaboration between WakaDoodles Art Studio, Billies + Tilli Flower Studio, Keene on Vinyl, Nova Arts and Brewbakers Cafe and Terra Nova Coffee.
Eliza Murphy, co-owner of Brewbakers Cafe, Terra Nova Coffee and Nova Arts alongside her husband Jeff Murphy, said in an interview Monday that there’s a newly redesigned business space inside the cafe for the other local businesses sharing the building, as well as a stage for shows and performers booked by Nova Arts.
According to a recent press release from Eliza Murphy, each of the businesses sharing the space with Brewbakers, which moved to Emerald Street in late 2020, brings something different to the table.
WakaDoodles, founded by local artist Priya Allaire in 2015, provides after school classes, workshops, and open studio days, all meant to inspire creativity and make art fun. Allaire said in an interview Monday that WakaDoodles is a collaborative art space, tailored to both kids and adults.
“Art is so integrative to life,” Allaire said. “People need to explore their creativity.”
Allaire added that the adult classes offered by WakaDoodles include various media from glass mosaics and canvas paintings to functional art like ceramics and mugs.
“I want people to be able to take something home that they’re happy with,” Allaire said.
WakaDoodles will have art on display at 48 Emerald for customers to purchase, or they can buy art kits if they don’t have the time to take a class, Allaire said. She added that one of her business’ missions is to provide an artistic space for people at an affordable price.
“It’s been a really tough time for people to explore themselves creatively,” Allaire said. "They can come in without cost being an issue. It’s nice to take a break and not have to take everything so seriously."
Billies + Tilli is a custom floral design studio which specializes in weddings and events. It was founded in 2017 by Mary Potter O’Neil. In the newly expanded retail space, the business will feature “fresh floral arrangements and houseplants as well as stationary, homegoods and curated retail items with modern design and handmade quality,” the press release said.
Eliza Murphy said people can also expect to see new and used vinyl records and antiques for sale, curated by Dan Yelin, proprietor of Keene on Vinyl.
An artistic collaboration of this caliber has been a long-time dream of both Murphy and her husband, and was the driving force behind their founding of Nova Arts in 2020.
“[Nova Arts] was built with the intention of having a creative business community and this is a big opportunity to do that,” Murphy said.
She added that it is invaluable for Keene residents to have an artistic hub like the one at 48 Emerald St.
“The arts are a way that human communities think and process what it is to be human, together,” Murphy said. “It enriches our community.”
She added that the collaboration offers something for everyone.
“Any day of the week people can come in and find any number of engaging things to do,” Murphy said. “There’s workshops and flowers and music, or if you just want a coffee we have that too. It’s a space where you can bump into these other mediums of art.”
This story has been updated to correct the spelling of WakaDoodles Art Studio.