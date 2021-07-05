As town offices open to the public and meetings are once again held in person, many local communities are considering which COVID-related precautions can be eased and whether to continue virtual options.
A number of Monadnock Region towns — including Marlborough, Winchester, Fitzwilliam, Chesterfield, Marlow and Walpole — are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance allowing fully vaccinated people to attend meetings and enter town buildings without masks, officials in those communities said.
And when Gov. Chris Sununu let New Hampshire’s pandemic state of emergency expire last month, towns resumed in-person meetings — but that doesn’t necessarily mean these sessions will be exactly as they were before the pandemic.
Some area communities are considering continuing with practices adopted over the past year, including offering online options for those who want to tune in.
Marlow Executive Administrator Jacqui Fay said there were enough benefits to Zoom meetings that the town would like to continue using the platform.
“We actually had more participation when we were doing Zoom than we normally did in person,” she said.
Marlow is considering the logistics of holding hybrid meetings so that people in a Zoom call can interact with people meeting in person, Fay said. Marlow’s town buildings just opened back up to the public July 1, according to Fay, who said it was nice to interact with residents again.
“People were very respectful, asking if they could come in, asking if they should wear a mask,” she said.
Winchester’s selectboard — which met regularly in person throughout the pandemic — will continue livestreaming its meetings, said Town Administrator Karey Miner, and those attending are expected to maintain social distancing. The meetings are being livestreamed to Facebook, according to meeting minutes.
Chesterfield’s selectboard is considering a hybrid option for future meetings, said Jim Barey, the board’s administrative assistant, but for the time being, they’ll be only in person.
“We do ask that people be aware that COVID is still around and to act accordingly,” Barey said.
Though towns are returning to what might be considered normal, it’s taking some getting used to.
“The first couple of days I would walk into the building without a mask, I felt like I like doing something wrong,” Barey said, laughing.
Walpole doesn’t have any plans to continue with a virtual-attendance option, according to selectboard Chairwoman Cheryl Mayberry, but the town will stay vigilant about sanitizing shared spaces and providing masks for those who want them.
In addition to encouraging unvaccinated people to mask up, Mayberry said the selectboard recently moved its meetings to a larger room than where they had been held pre-pandemic to maintain social distancing. She added that she’s glad to see her fellow selectmen and meeting attendees again.
“There’s a certain energy and connection you build with your community [by meeting] in person,” Mayberry said.