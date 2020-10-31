BRATTLEBORO — One of the five outpatient programs the Brattleboro Retreat recently announced plans to cut by the end of the year is a hub program that provides daily on-site medication-assisted treatment for people with opioid addiction.
And while there are other options for residents in Brattleboro and the Monadnock Region who need this treatment, area providers say the loss is still substantial.
"The need for services is huge, and people need a choice," said Peter Mumma, CEO and president of Phoenix House New England, which has locations in Keene and Brattleboro. "We want to be able to have as many options available for clients so they don't feel they are boxed in ... and that historically has been a challenge."
As part of a recovery plan, medication-assisted treatment uses an opioid medication, such as Suboxone or methadone, to prevent cravings for other opioids. The treatment is often paired with counseling and is widely deemed by health officials to be the most effective approach for opioid addiction.
Another treatment option at the Retreat, known as the spoke program, will remain open. The program also involves addiction therapy and medication-assisted treatment, but the patient takes the doses home.
In addition to the hub program, the Retreat is cutting an outpatient addiction-management program called Starting Now, its pain-management program, a K-12 on-site therapeutic school for patients and the Mulberry Bush preschool.
Eighty-five positions associated with the programs are being terminated, according to an email Retreat President and CEO Louis Josephson sent to staff last week.
The Retreat will continue to offer its adult, adolescent and child inpatient beds; child and adolescent residential services; virtual partial hospitalization program; intensive inpatient program; and the outpatient Anna Marsh Clinic.
Josephson said in the email that the Retreat cut $8 million from its annual budget to move toward financial sustainability.
The programs that will be eliminated were chosen because of their declining numbers, and moving forward, the Retreat will focus on its inpatient psychiatric care, Josephson said.
The decision comes within a year of Josephson's threatening to close, sell or scale back the Retreat's services due to financial pressures. The state has also tried to assist the facility with millions of dollars in additional funding throughout 2020.
Relapse and overdose worries
Vermont's hub and spoke system supports people in recovery from opioid-use disorder, with nine "hubs" providing intensive, daily treatment and more than 75 "spokes" offering ongoing community treatment for those further along in their recovery.
New Hampshire adopted a similar model in 2018 to screen, assess and refer people to substance-use disorder treatment and support services in the community.
The Retreat is both a hub and a spoke location, with the on-site medication-assisted treatment considered the "hub."
The hub program has about 70 patients, according to spokesman Konstantin von Krusenstiern, which is down from about 170 in previous years. In the spoke program, there are 84 patients, he said.
Based on needs, a patient will be sent to either the hub or the spoke program. With the hub, patients go to the Retreat every day for their medication, while the spoke is for those later in their recovery who are given doses to take home.
Many of the hub clients, von Krusenstiern noted, have been granted emergency exemptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so they have been getting take-home doses of the medication.
"We expect many will be able to transfer to the [spoke]," von Krusenstiern said in an email. "... Some, however, may have needs that can't be met in a [spoke] program and will continue to require the structure and support of daily dosing."
He said the Retreat will help patients who need to transfer to another hub program or a community partner with a similar level of care.
One of those is the Brattleboro location of Phoenix House New England — a network of nonprofit substance-abuse treatment facilities with locations in New Hampshire and Vermont.
The office at 300 Maple St. opened earlier this year and offers medication-assisted treatment, including Suboxone, as well as outpatient mental health services.
Mumma said Phoenix House is happy to assist anyone in need of these services due to the Retreat hub's closure, and that it is able to increase its capacity at that location to fit this need.
But, he added, the disappearance of any substance-use disorder treatment provider in the region would be challenging.
"We are concerned about those who need these services desperately," he said.
Across the river in Keene, Cheshire Medical Center's Doorway program — which is part of New Hampshire's own hub-and-spoke model — recently launched a medication-assisted treatment program.
The program was established in late August to add to the pool of services in the region, and about 30 patients are now being seen twice a week, according to Executive Director Nelson Hayden.
When asked if he thought the Retreat's hub closure would overwhelm The Doorway's program, Hayden said he doubts many people will drive all the way to Keene for the service.
"At the same time, if there aren't services [available] closer, they might very well do that ... The honest answer is we are going to find out," Hayden said.
Similar to Phoenix House, Hayden added, The Doorway is willing to help those who need treatment.
Another option for medication-assisted treatment, also in New Hampshire, is the Keene Serenity Center's Better Life Partners program.
Executive Director Kathy Mota said she's worried the Retreat's hub closure could potentially lead to more relapses or overdoses for patients who relied on it for their recovery, especially those new to the program.
"Currently, substance-use disorder communities are very limited [within] the Monadnock Region, as are treatment facilities," she said.
"It's unfortunate that the Retreat is removing this particular program, but it's important for the community to know what resources are available within the community," she added.
For the Retreat's neighbor, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, the hub program's closure is "definitely a change," said Rebecca Burns, the hospital's director of community initiatives.
Since late last year, the hospital and the Retreat have teamed up to assist those who arrive at the emergency department because of an overdose or to get help starting their recovery. Recovery coaches have met with those individuals, who are allowed to start medication-assisted treatment on the spot and are given a next-day referral to the hub to continue that treatment.
About 40 patients have been referred to the Retreat's hub program since last summer, according to hospital spokeswoman Gina Patterson.
"It is a loss for our community," Burns said. "... But I definitely think that Brattleboro Memorial will work with the Retreat to fill the void in the community and find creative ways to help."
Ultimately, providers said the impact of the closure remains to be seen.
"It's hard to say," Hayden said. "But I just don’t think that right now, in the middle of COVID-19, reductions of service are beneficial to anyone."