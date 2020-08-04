BRATTLEBORO — Near the confluence of the West and Connecticut rivers, Retreat Farm in Brattleboro rests on land once farmed by the indigenous Abenaki people, fought over by rival European powers and used for pioneering work in the treatment of mental illness. Now, with the help of a federal grant, the organization hopes to share this history and more with its visitors.
Retreat Farm, an agricultural and ecological nonprofit organization owned by the Windham Foundation and other conservation groups, was one of 238 organizations nationwide that were awarded funding by the National Endowment for the Humanities in July.
The $40,000 grant will be used to plan a project, led by Retreat Farm’s historian, Jan Albers, that will include educational walking path tours and a new visitor center.
“We’re thrilled to have the support of NEH as we delve into the fascinating history of this land, from its geological significance to the Abenaki inhabitants to the massive scale of food and fuel production for patients and staff of the Brattleboro Retreat,” Buzz Schmidt, Retreat Farm’s executive director, said in a news release.
Retreat Farm was founded in 1837 as part of what is now called the Brattleboro Retreat, one of the first hospitals in the country to offer alternative treatment for mental illness. The farm provided food for the hospital, and patients used the property for occupational therapy and access to nature.
The Brattleboro Retreat ended its partnership with Retreat Farm in the late 20th century, but it remains a working farm and community garden, and also offers walking trails open to the public.
Albers, who wrote a book examining the geological and cultural evolution of Vermont’s landscape before joining Retreat Farm in 2018, plans to apply a similar approach to the project.
“When I started out [writing] ‘Hands on the Land,’ I wanted to look at both what people did on the land to transform it and … how they felt about the land — what they thought they were doing, how they justified what they were doing,” Albers said. “That’s really what interests me.”
Using a series of informational signs, the planned walking paths on the farm’s land would teach visitors about the local landscape, which served as an agricultural and commercial hub for the Abenaki people and then as a site of strategic importance for colonial powers during the 18th century. The paths will also tell the story of Retreat Farm’s 600-acre property, which housed a tavern where European settlers planned the town of Brattleboro before the property was incorporated into what is now the Brattleboro Retreat.
The NEH grant will contribute to Albers’ salary as well as the costs of two advisory groups that Retreat Farm will convene for the project. Those groups will include several historians, including Jill Lepore of Harvard University and Kathryn Morse of Middlebury College, members of the Elnu Abenaki Tribe and museum curators.
Albers said the coronavirus pandemic has slowed the project’s planning phase, making it unclear how and when Retreat Farm will convene its advisory groups.
While she hopes the process will be completed by next August, in time to apply for another grant to construct the paths and visitor center, she recognizes the need for a thorough historical discussion.
“There are a lot of delicate questions nowadays … about how to deal with settlers, how to deal with the history of the Abenaki, how to deal with the history of the hospital,” Albers said. “We want to be sure we’re being up to date historiographically but also sensitive to different points of view about the history of the area.”