BRATTLEBORO — A historic farmstead offering event space and nature trails is looking to embrace New England’s food industry with plans for a regional food center to be housed in what’s currently a neighboring cheese facility.
Retreat Farm bought the former Grafton Village Cheese Company building Dec. 12 from the Windham Foundation, a Grafton, Vt.-based nonprofit that “strives to preserve Vermont’s rural way of life,” at a cost of $2.5 million, Retreat Farm announced Wednesday.
Kristin Stewart, who was hired as Retreat Farm’s newest executive director in October, said development on the regional food center will start after 2023 per the purchase agreement which grants GVCC the right to maintain tenancy in the building through next year.
“We’re exploring different scenarios for how this is going to be developed, but I think ultimately we’ll have some production there and some retail space as well,” Stewart said of what the center will be. “We want a lot of it to be experiential and educational. ... We want to really emphasize the health of the economy and the environment and the agricultural industry.”
Stewart said Retreat Farm wants to open the completed center to local farmers and food creators who might use it for cheesemaking, baking or cooking in a commercial kitchen to be added to the building. She also envisioned the fully realized project leading to food production classes and demonstrations.
“I would love for it to be an experience where visitors can actually see [those processes],” she said. “... We’re in a great stretch of highways for tourists going by [we] hope will want to stop here to learn about the local food system and what they’re consuming.”
Retreat Farm was once a therapeutic dairy farm created to serve the Brattleboro Retreat, which was founded in the mid-1830s to treat people in need of care for psychiatric conditions. The retreat ended operation of the farm by the 1980s, according to former Retreat Farm Executive Director Buzz Schmidt, and was preparing to sell the property to the Vermont Land Trust.
Schmidt said the Windham Foundation then acquired the farmstead and GVCC building in 2015 to reimagine the area for its current purposes, but the nonprofit soon gifted all but the building to a new nonprofit, the Retreat Farm Foundation, meant to manage events and the trails on the property.
Today, GVCC uses the building as a retail store, warehouse and cut-and-wrap space after it ceased cheesemaking operations there in April 2020, moving them to its main facility in Grafton, Vt. It was then that the Retreat Farm Foundation took an interest in the building.
“Retreat Farm saw a tremendous opportunity with the building and was very keen to have the whole of the farmstead under one management so we could ensure the consistency of what happens there,” Schmidt said. “We secured an agreement to an option to purchase the building contingent on our ability to raise the money, and then we were fortunate last year to receive the appropriation.”
Outgoing Sen. Patrick Leahy, whose term expires in January, helped secure a $3 million Vermont Senate appropriation administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration. The grant covers the acquisition cost plus $750,000 Retreat Farm intends to use to upgrade infrastructure and make renovations to the GVCC building.
An advisory committee of several Windham County and Vermont food industry partners has been formed to take on the project, including Sullivan and Schmidt, Lee Bradford of the Brattleboro Food Co-Op, Luke Truman of Allagash Brewing Company and Steve Voigt, formerly of King Arthur Baking.
“The project has really been in our thinking for two years, and we secured the option [to purchase] in April 2020, so we were committed by then to try to make it happen,” Schmidt said. “We’re trying to accelerate this so we can have a plan down and raise the appropriate resources within six months.”
The committee hopes to be ready to begin development on the regional food center by the end of next year, he said.
Stewart declined to share businesses that have contacted Retreat Farm about the planned regional food center so far, but she said the nonprofit wants to look beyond southeastern Vermont for partners.
“There are some things we can’t necessarily get year-round in Vermont that we may want to include, so I ... imagine it’s going to be more New England [food producers],” Stewart said. “The food system is so connected, it’s hard to draw borders around exactly where to cut this off.”
