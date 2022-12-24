20221224-BIZ-Retreat Farm

Retreat Farm acquired the former Grafton Village Cheese Company building from the Windham Foundation in early December with plans for a regional food center that would be open to local farmers and food creators for a multitude of uses.

 Courtesy of Peter Doran via retreat farm

BRATTLEBORO — A historic farmstead offering event space and nature trails is looking to embrace New England’s food industry with plans for a regional food center to be housed in what’s currently a neighboring cheese facility.

Trisha Nail can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436, or tnail@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter at @byTrishaNail.

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.