Neither retirement nor a pandemic can stop a group of former educators from getting involved in local classrooms.
Last week, the Cheshire County Retired Educators Association finished delivering donated copies of “The Good Egg” by Jory John to all 46 2nd-grade classrooms in the county, according to member Helen Ann Kelly, who serves as the organization’s “book chair” and oversees the effort.
The program has been going strong for nearly 15 years, Kelly said — long enough to overlap with her own time as a 2nd-grade teacher at Chesterfield Elementary School.
“As soon as I retired I wanted to be reading to students and give back,” she said. “Because people had done that for my class.”
The effort is made possible through a collaboration with the Keene Elm City Rotary Club, which provides grant funding, and Toadstool Bookshop, which provides CCREA with a discount on the purchases, Kelly said.
A lot of consideration goes into choosing a book each year, according to Kelly. In addition to discussing options among CCREA members, Kelly said she coordinates with 2nd-grade teachers and librarians across the region.
Jen Petrovich has been teaching for 20 years and has spent the past six with 2nd-graders at Wheelock Elementary School in Keene. While her classroom has been on the receiving end of CCREA’s donations for several years, she said “The Good Egg” was one of her favorites for its humor and wholesome message.
Her students loved it too, so much that all 13 of them decided, unprompted, to write Kelly a thank-you note.
And while the kids always love a new book, the program has greater, less tangible impacts, according to Petrovich.
“I think the initiative is a great way to spread a love of reading as well as make a personal connection with a former educator in our community,” Petrovich said.
In non-pandemic years, CCREA members volunteer to visit classrooms and read the donated books themselves to 2nd-graders. Sometimes the volunteers are students’ relatives, family friends or former teachers, Petrovich said, and it can be special for adults and kids alike to spend time in the classroom together.
Since the pandemic disrupted the donation efforts in 2019, students this academic year benefited from two book donations from CCREA: “The Good Egg” and “Wild Symphony” by New Hampshire’s own Dan Brown. The latter was donated to 29 music teachers in the county, Kelly said.
After a decade and a half of making donations, CCREA has no plans to slow down — Kelly said she is already parsing suggestions for next year’s book.
People interested in learning more about CCREA can visit its website at cheshirecountyretirededucatorsassociation.com.