Laid-off restaurant workers throughout the region have begun to apply for unemployment after many restaurants either closed or scaled back staff following Gov. Chris Sununu’s March 16 order to close on-site dining throughout the state.
“We’re all trying to collect unemployment right now,” Peterborough Diner manager Wendy White said. She said she’d started the process for herself two days ago, but hadn’t yet received the password required to continue the process from the state office.
The diner’s closure affected 10 or 11 employees, she said. White’s husband was also recently laid off. “It… puts me a little at ease” to know that everyone else is in the same position, she said.
“I felt like it was important for the government to see. Everybody is being affected by this,” Harlow’s manager Jess McCulloch said, and she’s been encouraging all 40 or so staff members to sign up for unemployment “whether you work two days or seven days, whether you live with parents or at home,” in order to show the state how many people from just one small business have been affected by the closures.
McCulloch encouraged employees to contact managers if they ran into trouble after the Peterborough restaurant opted to close completely after St. Patrick’s Day. Employees divvied up all the restaurant’s produce and perishable food, McCulloch said, and she’d linked employees to a number of public resources in advance of the restaurant’s closure.
Several employees had called McCulloch with questions about unemployment applications since the closure. “The unemployment office wasn’t ready for what was going on,” she said.
When McCulloch herself applied, there were no COVID-19-specific options on the form, and she had trouble answering the questions accurately, she said. She received word that the office has updated the forms but nothing about her own application’s status.
“Financially I feel like I’m OK,” she said, but noted that she was “not far” from working paycheck to paycheck. Her husband works in the entertainment business and is also unemployed. “Who knows how long this is gonna last? If we’re out of work for a month, any little bit will help,” she said.
The decision to close Harlow’s was made for the safety of employees and the public, McCulloch said. “The man we get produce from, he usually goes down to Boston; we don’t want him going to Boston to get produce for us,” she explained. “Do people even have money to go get takeout?”
At the Bagel Station and Waterhouse in Peterborough, assistant manager Austin Stacy said there had been no formal layoffs, but a number of staff members had either opted to not come into work or had been asked not to come in after they’d been in close contact with a person who had traveled. Hours have scaled back, and on March 25, Stacy said he had worked both restaurants for the previous four days.
“It’s reassuring to see all my regulars getting takeout,” he said, and sales were good on the first Friday since the restaurant made the switch to takeout only. “They get a little cabin fever,” he said, describing the community as resilient and great about supporting its restaurants. “They look back and say, ‘Thanks so much for being open’ when they come in.”
At least one gift card had sold on Harlow’s website every day since the restaurant closed, according to McCulloch. Another customer organized a GoFundMe fundraiser to support the business and its employees. “Dave and his crew will receive 97 percent of your gift,” organizer Scott Jaynes wrote. As of Wednesday it had raised $6,305 since starting up on March 17.
“As goes Harlow’s, so goes Peterborough!” regular customer and Peterborough resident Christopher DiLoreto wrote after contributing to the fundraiser.
Waitstaff at Kogetsu in Peterborough opted to donate their pooled tips to help fight the COVID-19 epidemic. Owner Jimmy Tan used the funds to donate 450 sanitary masks to Monadnock Community Hospital last week, and he intends to donate more.
To Tan, it’s all about “how much the community gives to us, and how much we can give back to the community. We care about the community,” he said.
Kogetsu employs 10 workers, he said, and none have been laid off, although all are taking a pay cut and helping each other out. “It’s not really good, but everybody [tries] to survive … we’re trying to work as a team,” he said.
Tan has enlisted family members in Malaysia to purchase the masks and send them over. The 13-hour time difference between countries means he frequently gets off work at Kogetsu, where he’s been every day since March 16, and gets right on the phone to make sure the masks’ purchases and shipments go through. “There are shortages ... but you can get them. It’s more expensive,” he said.
Tan said he’s sourcing masks fit only for use at the hospital.