In the Monadnock Region, for those struggling to meet these needs, there are family resource organizations that may be able to help.
One such resource is The River Center, located at 9 Vose Farm in Suite 115 in Peterborough, which has been collecting backpacks full of school supplies, said Margaret Nelson, the center's executive director.
In addition, the River Center also helps families find resources in the city or town around the Monadnock Region.
Nelson shared that while the center does not have enough supplies for everyone, it is willing to get families access to resources to fill in that gap.
The center will also help families navigate through public assistance application processes to seek financial and housing support,Nelson said.
“We’re going to sit down and help them complete the applications if that’s what they need,” Nelson said. “In terms of back-to-school supplies, if we’re working with a family or a family might need a backpack or whatever, we can connect them with that.”
Nelson said families could also contact Healthy Starts at Home Healthcare Hospice and Community Services in Keene and The Grapevine Family and Community resource Center in Antrim.
“We all work collaboratively to make sure that families are getting the best connection to the resources that are near where they live and work,” Nelson said.
Local businesses and restaurants, such as Keene's 21 Bar and Grill, have also been pitching in to help get school supplies to students not just in Keene, but also in towns beyond.
The restaurant has been collecting supplies to give directly to Bluff Elementary School in Claremont, said co-owner Beth Wood. Wood said the restaurant has been working with the school's guidance counselor, Michelle Herrington.
"We have helped the school a few times with their snack closet, so I asked what they really needed to start the school year," Wood said. "The guidance counselor sent me their wish list."
Wood requested that the community donate shoes, sweatshirts, pants, hairbrushes, hair ties, bows, socks, underwear and nail polish through the 21 Bar and Grill Facebook page.
The restaurant is taking donations through Sunday, and Wood is offering a $5 gift card to those who make donations.
"I would love to make sure kids are set and ready to start the school year with confidence," Wood said.
